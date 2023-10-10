Family Capital Trust Co Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 118,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 27,877 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 144,774 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

