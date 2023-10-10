Oak Thistle LLC Invests $607,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,969 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $210.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

