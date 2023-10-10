Norwood Financial Corp Has $110,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 261.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average of $180.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.