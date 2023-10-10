Family Capital Trust Co Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 1.4% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Carrier Global by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.