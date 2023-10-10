Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

MEG opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $837.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,283.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

