Norwood Financial Corp Has $2.90 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $279.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.91 and a 200-day moving average of $270.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.