Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $22.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

