Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after purchasing an additional 671,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

