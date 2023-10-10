Norwood Financial Corp Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 31,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.1% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.