Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Boosted by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,625,000 after acquiring an additional 52,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after acquiring an additional 440,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 11.4 %

NOC opened at $471.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.24 and a 200-day moving average of $446.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

