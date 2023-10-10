LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $134,000 in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $674.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.44. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

Bioceres Crop Solutions ( NASDAQ:BIOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.59 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

