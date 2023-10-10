LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PCT stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.48. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.