LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

