LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 26,500 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 593.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 764.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,677 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

FAST opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

