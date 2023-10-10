LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $1.96 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,277,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

