Unigestion Holding SA Raises Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

