The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Chemours comprises 1.6% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.06% of Chemours worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

