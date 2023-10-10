Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

ES opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

