Unigestion Holding SA Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $501.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.18 and a 200-day moving average of $486.57. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

