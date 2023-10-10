Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 537.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in CDW by 2,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CDW by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $208.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.96. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

