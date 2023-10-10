Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SVTRF. Barclays raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Severn Trent Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVTRF opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20.

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.