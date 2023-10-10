Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.74

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.74 per share by the mining company on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This is a boost from Newcrest Mining’s previous interim dividend of $0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

