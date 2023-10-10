WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is a boost from WAM Leaders’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

WAM Leaders Price Performance

Get WAM Leaders alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexa Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.46 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$36,500.00 ($23,397.44). 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAM Leaders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.