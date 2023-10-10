WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is a boost from WAM Leaders’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
WAM Leaders Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alexa Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.46 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$36,500.00 ($23,397.44). 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WAM Leaders Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Leaders
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Reasons to Climb Aboard the Carnival Stock Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.