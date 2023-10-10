WAM Capital Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:WAM)

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.
WAM Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a current ratio of 38.05.
WAM Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Capital
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Reasons to Climb Aboard the Carnival Stock Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.