WAM Capital Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:WAM)

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a current ratio of 38.05.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

