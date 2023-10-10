WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.95

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9536 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

WPP has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years. WPP has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WPP to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

WPP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $813.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WPP by 49.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WPP by 51.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

