Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) to Issue $0.03 Final Dividend

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 15th.

Cadence Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Capital

In related news, insider Karl Siegling bought 71,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$57,403.33 ($36,797.01). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 138,652 shares of company stock worth $110,375. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.