United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from United Overseas Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

United Overseas Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

Insider Activity at United Overseas Australia

In other United Overseas Australia news, insider Chong Kong purchased 77,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$42,843.90 ($27,464.04). 107.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Overseas Australia Company Profile

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Australia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land Development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

