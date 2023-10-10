PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of PHK opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.41.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
