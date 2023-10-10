PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PHK opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

