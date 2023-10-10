Unigestion Holding SA Sells 231,133 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,133 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

