Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,980 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Lear were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.