Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 77,157 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,635 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 1.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $23,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

