Raymond James Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $235.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

TSCO opened at $203.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.31. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.