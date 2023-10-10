Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 16,342 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 1.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $25,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.