The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 9th Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,066 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $47,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

