Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,985 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,040 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 2.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $48,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,212,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,312,000 after acquiring an additional 65,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

