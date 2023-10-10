Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

