Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,391 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

