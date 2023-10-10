American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $214,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

