Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.