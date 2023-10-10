Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 514.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

