CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,455,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,652,000 after buying an additional 68,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 47,477 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 361,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

SLV stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

