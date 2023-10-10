CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,951,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VOE opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

