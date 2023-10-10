Unigestion Holding SA Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,195 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $558.97 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $554.63 and its 200 day moving average is $528.85.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.