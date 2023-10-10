Unigestion Holding SA Sells 42,195 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,195 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

