OMG Network (OMG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.55 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $62.07 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00035214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

