Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0004

Substratum (SUB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $9.88 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,422.57 or 1.00055480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003605 USD and is up 30.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

