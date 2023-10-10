LINK (LN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,407.86

LINK (LN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $141.62 million and $144,407.86 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.57 or 0.00071401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LINK

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,236,892 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is finschia.network. The official message board for LINK is finschia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

