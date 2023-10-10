Liquity USD Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003627 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $240.87 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 242,279,988 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

