Worldcoin (WLD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $203.23 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00005567 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $203.23 million and approximately $51.82 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,189,770 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 133,042,908.5015297 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.53896422 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $71,044,026.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

