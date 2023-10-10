Orchid Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $59.08 million and $2.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013276 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,422.57 or 1.00055480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06277495 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $4,769,840.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.